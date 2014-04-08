FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan offers to buy 119,718 tonnes food wheat via tender
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 8, 2014 / 8:26 AM / 3 years ago

Japan offers to buy 119,718 tonnes food wheat via tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, April 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
is seeking to buy 119,718 tonnes of food quality wheat from the
United States and Canada in a regular tender that will close
late on Thursday.  
    Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a
tight grip on imports of the country's second most important
staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling
via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):
    COUNTRY           TYPE                         QUANTITY
    U.S.              Western White                 19,835*
                      Hard Red Winter             29,080**    
                  (Semi hard)
                      Dark Northern Spring          22,920***
                      (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
    Canada            Western Red Spring            24,761****
                      (protein minimum 12.5 pct)
                      Western Red Spring            23,122****
                      (protein minimum 12.5 pct)
    
Shipments: *Arrival by July 31  
**Loading between May 21 and June 20 ***June 21 and July 20  
****Arrival by Sept. 30

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

 (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
