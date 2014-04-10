Japan buys 119,718 tonnes food wheat via tender

TOKYO, April 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought 119,718 tonnes of food quality wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender that closed late on Thursday. Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Western White 19,835* Hard Red Winter 29,080** (Semi hard) Dark Northern Spring 22,920*** (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Canada Western Red Spring 24,761**** (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Western Red Spring 23,122**** (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Shipments: *Arrival by July 31 **Loading between May 21 and June 20 ***June 21 and July 20 ****Arrival by Sept. 30 Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Michio Kohno; Editing by Anand Basu)