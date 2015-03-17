FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan offers to buy 98,257 tonnes food wheat via tender
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 17, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

Japan offers to buy 98,257 tonnes food wheat via tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, March 17 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
is seeking to buy 98,257 tonnes of food quality wheat from the
United States and Canada in a regular tender that will close
late on Thursday.
    Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a
tight grip on imports of the country's second most important
staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling
via tenders typically issued three times a month.
    
    Details are as follows (in tonnes):
    COUNTRY           TYPE                         QUANTITY
    U.S.              Western White                20,293
                      Hard Red Winter(semi-hard)      25,015
                      Dark Northern Spring          22,203
                      (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
    Canada            Western Red Spring            30,746
                      (protein minimum 12.5 pct)
    Shipments: Loading between April 21 and May 20     
    Source: Ministry of Agriculture

 (Reporting by Michio Kohno; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.