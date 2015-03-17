Japan offers to buy 98,257 tonnes food wheat via tender

TOKYO, March 17 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture is seeking to buy 98,257 tonnes of food quality wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender that will close late on Thursday. Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Western White 20,293 Hard Red Winter(semi-hard) 25,015 Dark Northern Spring 22,203 (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Canada Western Red Spring 30,746 (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Shipments: Loading between April 21 and May 20 Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Michio Kohno; Editing by Anand Basu)