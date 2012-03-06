FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan seeks 117,000 tonnes wheat via weekly tender
March 6, 2012 / 11:11 AM / 6 years ago

Japan seeks 117,000 tonnes wheat via weekly tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, March 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of
Agriculture is looking to buy a total of 117,000 tonnes of food
wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a weekly
tender closing on Thursday. 	
    The ministry set an arrival date by June 30 for a total
46,502 tonnes of three types of U.S. wheat this time to reflect
users' needs, making it the first such condition it required in
a regular tender, a ministry official said.	
    Previously, the ministry set the date of loading for any
wheat it buys via a regular tender, as it did this time for
Canadian and Australian types.	
    Japan, the world's fourth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a   	
tight grip on bulk imports of food wheat from the three major   	
suppliers to protect local farmers and shield domestic consumers
from volatile prices in international markets. 	
 	
    Details are as follows (in tonnes):	
    COUNTRY           TYPE                     QUANTITY
    U.S.              Western White            13,662
                      (protein maximum 10.5 pct)
                      Hard Red Winter          11,901
                      (protein minimum 11.5 pct)
                      Dark Northern Spring     20,939	
                      (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
    Canada           *Western Red Spring       30,918	
                      (protein minimum 13.5 pct)
    Australia       **Standard White           39,580	
    Loading: *April 21-May 20	
             **May 1-May 31	
    Source: Ministry of Agriculture

