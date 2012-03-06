Japan seeks 117,000 tonnes wheat via weekly tender

TOKYO, March 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture is looking to buy a total of 117,000 tonnes of food wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a weekly tender closing on Thursday. The ministry set an arrival date by June 30 for a total 46,502 tonnes of three types of U.S. wheat this time to reflect users' needs, making it the first such condition it required in a regular tender, a ministry official said. Previously, the ministry set the date of loading for any wheat it buys via a regular tender, as it did this time for Canadian and Australian types. Japan, the world's fourth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on bulk imports of food wheat from the three major suppliers to protect local farmers and shield domestic consumers from volatile prices in international markets. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Western White 13,662 (protein maximum 10.5 pct) Hard Red Winter 11,901 (protein minimum 11.5 pct) Dark Northern Spring 20,939 (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Canada *Western Red Spring 30,918 (protein minimum 13.5 pct) Australia **Standard White 39,580 Loading: *April 21-May 20 **May 1-May 31 Source: Ministry of Agriculture