Japan buys 151,416 T food wheat via weekly tender
May 10, 2012

Japan buys 151,416 T food wheat via weekly tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture bought a total of 151,416 tonnes of food wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a weekly tender which closed on Thursday.

It was the ministry’s first regular tender for food wheat this month after a series of national holidays last week.

In Japan, the world’s sixth biggest wheat importer, the ministry keeps a tight grip on imports to protect consumers from price volatility and also to maintain local production, which accounts for about 10 percent of its domestic wheat demand.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY

U.S. *Western White 10,130

(protein maximum 10.5 pct)

*Hard Red Winter 14,760

(protein minimum 11.5 pct)

*Dark Northern Spring 25,630

(protein minimum 14.0 pct)

Canada **Western Red Spring 64,116

(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

Australia ***Standard White 36,780

* Arrival by Aug 31 for three U.S. types and 24,643 tonnes of Canadian WRS. ** Loading between June 21 and July 20 for the remaining 39,473 tonnes of Canadian WRS.

*** Loading between July 1 and July 31

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
