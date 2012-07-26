Japan buys 209,610 T food wheat via weekly tender

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Japan's agriculture ministry bought 209,610 tonnes of food wheat from the United States and Canada in a weekly tender which closed on Thursday last week, with the volume in line with its planned purchase. It was the third weekly tender for food wheat this month, and the ministry refrained from offering a tender this week. In Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, the ministry keeps a tight grip on imports to protect consumers from price volatility and to maintain local production, which accounts for about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Western White 30,363 (protein maximum 10.5 pct) Hard Red Winter 39,005 (protein minimum 11.5 pct) Dark Northern Spring 54,930 (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Canada Western Red Spring 85,312 (protein minimum 13.5 pct) Arrival by Oct. 31: 12,073 tonnes of Western White, 12,930 tonnes of Hard Red Winter and 24,930 tonnes of Dark Northern Spring. Loading between Aug. 21 and Sept 20: 18,290 tonnes of WW, 26,075 tonnes of HRW and 30,000 tonnes of DNS. Loading between Sept 21 and Oct. 20: 85,312 tonnes of Western Red Spring. Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)