Japan buys 209,610 T food wheat via weekly tender
July 26, 2012 / 10:29 AM / 5 years ago

Japan buys 209,610 T food wheat via weekly tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Japan's agriculture ministry
bought 209,610 tonnes of food wheat from the United States and
Canada in a weekly tender which closed on Thursday last week,
with the volume in line with its planned purchase.
    It was the third weekly tender for food wheat this month,
and the ministry refrained from offering a tender this week.
    In Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, the
ministry keeps a tight grip on imports to protect consumers from
price volatility and to maintain local production, which 
accounts for about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand.  
    
    Details are as follows (in tonnes):
    COUNTRY           TYPE                     QUANTITY
    U.S.              Western White            30,363
                      (protein maximum 10.5 pct)
                      Hard Red Winter          39,005
                      (protein minimum 11.5 pct)
                      Dark Northern Spring     54,930
                      (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
    Canada            Western Red Spring       85,312
                      (protein minimum 13.5 pct)
    
    Arrival by Oct. 31: 12,073 tonnes of Western White, 12,930
tonnes of Hard Red Winter and 24,930 tonnes of Dark Northern
Spring. 
    Loading between Aug. 21 and Sept 20: 18,290 tonnes of WW,
26,075 tonnes of HRW and 30,000 tonnes of DNS.
    Loading between Sept 21 and Oct. 20: 85,312 tonnes of
Western Red Spring.
    Source: Ministry of Agriculture 

 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

