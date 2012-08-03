FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan buys 141,443 T food wheat via weekly tender
August 3, 2012 / 3:25 AM / 5 years ago

Japan buys 141,443 T food wheat via weekly tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Japan's agriculture ministry bought
141,443 tonnes of food wheat from the United States and
Australia in a weekly tender that closed on Thursday this week,
with the volume in line with its planned purchase.
    It was the first weekly tender for food wheat this month.
The ministry usually offers tenders on the first three Tuesdays
of every month for closing on the Thursdays.
    In Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, the
ministry keeps a tight grip on imports to protect consumers from
price volatility and to maintain local production, which 
accounts for about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand.  
    
    Details are as follows (in tonnes):
    COUNTRY           TYPE                     QUANTITY
    U.S.              Western White            32,145
                      (protein maximum 10.5 pct)
                      Hard Red Winter          29,840
                      (protein minimum 11.5 pct)
                      Dark Northern Spring     46,463 
                      (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
    Australia         Standard White           32,995
    
    Arrival by Nov. 30: 12,225 tonnes of Western White, 7,500
tonnes of Hard Red Winter and 20,053 tonnes of Dark Northern
Spring. 
    Loading between Sept. 21 and Oct. 20: 19,920 tonnes of WW,
22,340 tonnes of HRW and 26,410 tonnes of DNS.
    Loading between Oct. 1 and Oct. 31: 32,995 tonnes of
Standard White.
    Source: Ministry of Agriculture 

 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

