Japan buys 106,530 T wheat via weekly tender
#Industrials
August 9, 2012 / 11:21 AM / in 5 years

Japan buys 106,530 T wheat via weekly tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Japan's agriculture ministry bought
106,530 tonnes of wheat from the United States and Australia in
a weekly tender that closed on Thursday, with the volume in line
with its planned purchase.
    It was the second weekly tender for wheat this month. The
ministry usually offers tenders on the first three Tuesdays of
every month for closing on the Thursdays.
    In Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, the
ministry keeps a tight grip on imports to protect consumers from
price volatility and to maintain local production, which 
accounts for about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand.  
    
    Details are as follows (in tonnes):
    COUNTRY           TYPE                     QUANTITY
    U.S.              Western White            19,505 
                      (protein maximum 10.5 pct)
                      Hard Red Winter          31,310 
                      (protein minimum 11.5 pct)
                      Dark Northern Spring     29,760 
                      (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
    Australia         Standard White           25,955
    
    Arrival by Nov. 30: 11,525 tonnes of Western White, 13,100
tonnes of Hard Red Winter
    Loading between Sept. 21 and Oct. 20: 7,980 tonnes of WW,
18,210 tonnes of HRW and 29,760 tonnes of Dark Northern Spring.
    Loading between Oct. 1 and Oct. 31: 25,955 tonnes of
Standard White.
    Source: Ministry of Agriculture 

 (Reporting by Risa Maeda, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
