Japan buys 106,530 T wheat via weekly tender

TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Japan's agriculture ministry bought 106,530 tonnes of wheat from the United States and Australia in a weekly tender that closed on Thursday, with the volume in line with its planned purchase. It was the second weekly tender for wheat this month. The ministry usually offers tenders on the first three Tuesdays of every month for closing on the Thursdays. In Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, the ministry keeps a tight grip on imports to protect consumers from price volatility and to maintain local production, which accounts for about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Western White 19,505 (protein maximum 10.5 pct) Hard Red Winter 31,310 (protein minimum 11.5 pct) Dark Northern Spring 29,760 (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Australia Standard White 25,955 Arrival by Nov. 30: 11,525 tonnes of Western White, 13,100 tonnes of Hard Red Winter Loading between Sept. 21 and Oct. 20: 7,980 tonnes of WW, 18,210 tonnes of HRW and 29,760 tonnes of Dark Northern Spring. Loading between Oct. 1 and Oct. 31: 25,955 tonnes of Standard White. Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Risa Maeda, editing by William Hardy)