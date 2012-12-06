FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan buys 196,383T food wheat via weekly tender
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 6, 2012 / 8:36 AM / 5 years ago

Japan buys 196,383T food wheat via weekly tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought a total of 196,383 tonnes of food wheat from the United
States and Canada in a weekly tender closed on Thursday. 
    In Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, the
ministry keeps a tight grip on imports of the second most
important grain after rice to protect consumers from price
volatility and to maintain local production, which accounts for
about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand.
    It buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat for milling
use annually.
    
    Details are as follows (in tonnes):
    COUNTRY           TYPE                     QUANTITY
    U.S.              Western White            11,660*
                      (protein maximum 10.5 pct)
                      Hard Red Winter          13,100* 
                      (protein minimum 11.5 pct)
                      Western White            28,446**
                      (protein maximum 10.5 pct)
                      Hard Red Winter          24,970* 
                      (protein minimum 11.5 pct) 
                      Dark Northern Spring     29,630**
                      (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
                      Dark Northern Spring     31,877**
                      (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
     Canada            Western Red Spring      34,558**
                      (protein minimum 12.5 pct)
                       Western Red spring      22,142*
                      (protein minimum 12.5 pct)
    Shipments:* Arrival by Mar 31; **Loading between Jan 16 and
Feb 15. 
    Source: Ministry of Agriculture 

 (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Jijo Jacob;
yuko.inoue@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.