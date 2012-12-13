FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan buys 134,157 T food wheat via weekly tender
December 13, 2012 / 9:16 AM / 5 years ago

Japan buys 134,157 T food wheat via weekly tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought 134,157 tonnes of food wheat from the United States and
Canada in a weekly tender closed on Thursday. 
    In Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, the
ministry keeps a tight grip on imports of the second-most
important grain after rice to protect consumers from price
volatility and to maintain local production, which accounts for
about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand.
    It buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat for milling
use annually.
    
    Details are as follows (in tonnes):
    COUNTRY           TYPE                     QUANTITY
    U.S.              *Western White             42,660
                      (protein maximum 10.5 pct)
                      *Hard Red Winter           44,980
                      (protein minimum 11.5 pct)
                      **Dark Northern Spring     23,215
                      (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
    Canada            **Western Red Spring       23,302
                      (protein minimum 13.5 pct)
    Shipments: *Loading between Jan. 16 and Feb. 15; ** Arrival
by Mar. 31
    Source: Ministry of Agriculture 

 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
