Japan buys 121,188T food wheat via weekly tender
January 11, 2013 / 7:51 AM / in 5 years

Japan buys 121,188T food wheat via weekly tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought a total of 121,188 tonnes of food wheat from Australia in
a weekly tender that closed on Friday. 
    In Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, the
ministry keeps a tight grip on imports of the second most
important grain after rice to protect consumers from price
volatility and to maintain local production, which accounts for
about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand.
    It buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat for milling
use annually.
    
    Details are as follows (in tonnes):
    COUNTRY           TYPE                     QUANTITY
    Australia         Standard White           121,188
    
    Shipments: Loading between Jan.16 and Feb. 28. 
    Source: Ministry of Agriculture 

 (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
