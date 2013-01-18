Japan buys 118,746T food wheat via weekly tender

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought a total of 118,746 tonnes of food wheat from the United States and Canada in a weekly tender that closed on Thursday. In Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, the ministry keeps a tight grip on imports of the second most important grain after rice to protect consumers from price volatility and to maintain local production, which accounts for about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand. It buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat for milling use annually. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Western White 16,909 (protein maximum 10.5 pct) Hard Red Winter 16,210 (protein minimum 11.5 pct) Dark Northern Spring 30,024 (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Canada Western Red Spring 55,603 (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Shipments: Loading between Feb.21 and Mar.20 Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)