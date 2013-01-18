FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan buys 118,746T food wheat via weekly tender
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 18, 2013 / 8:40 AM / in 5 years

Japan buys 118,746T food wheat via weekly tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought a total of 118,746 tonnes of food wheat from the United
States and Canada in a weekly tender that closed on Thursday. 
    In Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, the
ministry keeps a tight grip on imports of the second most
important grain after rice to protect consumers from price
volatility and to maintain local production, which accounts for
about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand.
    It buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat for milling
use annually.
    
    Details are as follows (in tonnes):
    COUNTRY           TYPE                     QUANTITY
    U.S.              Western White             16,909 
                      (protein maximum 10.5 pct)
                      Hard Red Winter           16,210 
                      (protein minimum 11.5 pct)
                      Dark Northern Spring      30,024
                      (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
    Canada            Western Red Spring        55,603
                      (protein minimum 12.5 pct)
    
    Shipments: Loading between Feb.21 and Mar.20 
    Source: Ministry of Agriculture 

 (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

