TABLE-Japan buys 572,754 T food wheat in Dec tenders
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 21, 2013 / 2:16 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Japan buys 572,754 T food wheat in Dec tenders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Following are the aggregate results of
food wheat tenders in Japan for December.
    Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, maintains a
tight grip on bulk imports on the five main wheat types from its
top suppliers to protect consumers from price volatility and
maintain local production, which accounts for about 10 percent
of domestic wheat demand.     
    
    Details are as follows (in tonnes):
    COUNTRY           TYPE                     QUANTITY   PRICE*
    U.S.              Western White            104,456    31,691
                      (protein maximum 10.5 pct)
                      Hard Red Winter          129,345    34,164
                      (protein minimum 11.5 pct)
                      Dark Northern Spring     108,003    35,495
                      (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
                      Sub total                341,804    33,829
    Canada            Western Red Spring       109,762  34,526
                      (protein minimum 13.5 pct)
    Australia         Standard White           121,188    38,581
    Total                                      572,754    34,968
    *weighted average price in yen, tax excluded
    Shipments: Either loading in February or arrival by March
    Tenders: The agriculture ministry typically holds tenders in
the first three weeks of each month, sending out invitations on
Tuesdays and releasing the results on Thursdays. Tender dates
can be subject to change depending on holidays and other
factors.
    Source: Ministry of Agriculture 

 (Reporting by Risa Maeda in Tokyo; Editing by Anand Basu)

