FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan buys 118,787 T food wheat via weekly tender
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 24, 2013 / 10:11 AM / in 5 years

Japan buys 118,787 T food wheat via weekly tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought a total of 118,787  tonnes of food wheat from the United
States, Canada and Australia in a weekly tender which closed on
Thursday. 
    Japan is the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, and wheat
is the second most consumed grain after rice.
    The ministry keeps a tight grip on wheat imports to protect
consumers from price volatility and to maintain local
production, which accounts for about 10 percent of domestic
wheat demand.
    Japan buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat for
milling-use annually.
    
    Details are as follows (in tonnes):
    COUNTRY           TYPE                     QUANTITY
    U.S.              *Western White            11,700
                      (protein maximum 10.5 pct)
                      *Hard Red Winter          13,495
                      (protein minimum 11.5 pct)
                     **Dark Northern Spring     27,317 
                      (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
    Canada           **Western Red Spring       40,190
                      (protein minimum 13.5 pct)
    Australia       ***Standard White           26,085
    Shipments: * Arrival by April 30; **Loading between Feb. 21
and March 20; ***Loading between March 1 and 31.
    
    Source: Ministry of Agriculture 

 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.