Japan buys 118,787 T food wheat via weekly tender

TOKYO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought a total of 118,787 tonnes of food wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a weekly tender which closed on Thursday. Japan is the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, and wheat is the second most consumed grain after rice. The ministry keeps a tight grip on wheat imports to protect consumers from price volatility and to maintain local production, which accounts for about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand. Japan buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat for milling-use annually. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. *Western White 11,700 (protein maximum 10.5 pct) *Hard Red Winter 13,495 (protein minimum 11.5 pct) **Dark Northern Spring 27,317 (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Canada **Western Red Spring 40,190 (protein minimum 13.5 pct) Australia ***Standard White 26,085 Shipments: * Arrival by April 30; **Loading between Feb. 21 and March 20; ***Loading between March 1 and 31. Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Risa Maeda; editing by Miral Fahmy)