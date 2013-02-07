FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan buys 126,184 T food wheat via weekly tender
February 7, 2013

Japan buys 126,184 T food wheat via weekly tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought a total of 126,184 tonnes of food wheat from the United
States, Canada and Australia in a weekly tender closed on
Thursday. 
    In Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, the
ministry keeps a tight grip on imports of the second most
important grain after rice to protect consumers from price
volatility and to maintain local production, which accounts for
about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand.
    It buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat for milling
use annually.
    
    Details are as follows (in tonnes):
    COUNTRY           TYPE                     QUANTITY
    U.S.              *Western White            16,910
                      (protein maximum 10.5 pct)
                      *Hard Red Winter           5,180
                      (protein minimum 11.5 pct)
                     **Dark Northern Spring     22,751 
                      (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
    Canada            *Western Red Spring       22,550
                      (protein minimum 13.5 pct)
                     **Western Red Spring       30,628
                      (protein minimum 13.5 pct)
    Australia       ***Standard White           28,165 
    
    Shipments: * Arrival by May 31  **Loading between March 21
and April 20.  ***Loading between April 1 and 30.
     
    Source: Ministry of Agriculture 

 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
