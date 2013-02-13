FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan buys 237,533 T food wheat in Jan tenders
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 13, 2013 / 10:01 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Japan buys 237,533 T food wheat in Jan tenders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Following are the aggregate
results of food wheat tenders in Japan for January.
    Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, maintains a
tight grip on bulk imports on the five main wheat types from its
top suppliers to protect consumers from price volatility and
maintain local production, which accounts for about 10 percent
of domestic wheat demand.      
    
    Details are as follows (in tonnes):
    COUNTRY           TYPE                     QUANTITY   PRICE*
    U.S.              Western White            28,609     33,733
                      (protein maximum 10.5 pct)
                      Hard Red Winter          29,705     35,779
                      (protein minimum 11.5 pct)
                      Dark Northern Spring     57,341     36,634
                      (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
                      Sub total               115,655     35,697
    Canada            Western Red Spring       95,793     35,582
                      (protein minimum 13.5 pct)
    Australia         Standard White           26,085     39,297
    Total                                     237,533     36,046
    *weighted average price in yen per tonne, tax excluded 
    Shipments: Either loading in March or arrival by April 
    Tenders: The agriculture ministry typically holds tenders in
the first three weeks of each month, sending out invitations on
Tuesdays and releasing the results on Thursdays. Tender dates
can be subject to change depending on holidays and other
factors. 
    Source: Ministry of Agriculture 

 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

