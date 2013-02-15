FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan buys 96,538 T food wheat via weekly tender
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 15, 2013 / 1:26 AM / 5 years ago

Japan buys 96,538 T food wheat via weekly tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought 96,538 tonnes of food wheat from the United States and
Canada in a weekly tender that closed on Thursday. 
    In Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, the
ministry keeps a tight grip on imports of the second most
important grain after rice to protect consumers from price
volatility and to maintain local production, which accounts for
about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand.
    It buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat for milling
use annually.
    
    Details are as follows (in tonnes):
    COUNTRY           TYPE                     QUANTITY
    U.S.              *Western White            19,824
                      (protein maximum 10.5 pct)
                      *Hard Red Winter          22,134
                      (protein minimum 11.5 pct)
                     **Dark Northern Spring     19,610
                      (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
    Canada           **Western Red Spring       34,970
                      (protein minimum 13.5 pct)
    Shipments: * Arrival by May 31 **Loading between March 21
and April 20.
     
    Source: Ministry of Agriculture 

 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
