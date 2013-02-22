FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan buys 99,846 T food wheat via weekly tender
February 22, 2013 / 12:05 AM / 5 years ago

Japan buys 99,846 T food wheat via weekly tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
said it bought 99,846 tonnes of food wheat from the United
States, Canada and Australia in a weekly tender that closed on
Thursday. 
    In Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, the
ministry keeps a tight grip on imports of the second-most
important grain after rice to protect consumers from price
volatility and to maintain local production, which accounts for
about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand.
    It buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat for milling
use annually.
    
    Details are as follows (in tonnes):
    COUNTRY           TYPE                     QUANTITY
    U.S.              *Hard Red Winter           18,840
                      (protein minimum 11.5 pct)
                      **Dark Northern Spring     22,565
                      (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
    Canada            **Western Red Spring       24,586
                      (protein minimum 13.5 pct)
    Australia         ***Standard White          33,855
    Shipments: *Loading between March 21 and April 20
               ** Arrival by May 31
               *** Loading between April 1 and April 30  
    Source: Ministry of Agriculture 

 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
