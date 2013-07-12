FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan buys 49,954 tonnes of food wheat via tender
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 12, 2013 / 1:10 AM / 4 years ago

Japan buys 49,954 tonnes of food wheat via tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought a total of 49,954 tonnes of food wheat from the United
States and other suppliers in a regular tender, a bureau
official said on Friday.
    Japan, the world's sixth-biggest importer of wheat, keeps a
tight grip on imports of the country's second most important
staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for food
via tenders typically issued three times a month.
    Details of the tender result are as follows:
    COUNTRY           TYPE                     QUANTITY
    U.S.              White Club             23,963 tonnes
                      
                      Soft Red Winter          1,710 tonnes
                      
    Australia         Premium White         1,497 tonnes
                      
    Canada            Western Red Spring       22,784 tonnes
                  (protein minimum 12.5 pct)
    *Shipment Requirements: Arrival by Sept. 30 for the U.S. and
Australian grades. Arrival by Oct. 31 for the Canadian grades.
    **The U.S. and Australian grades were taken as alternatives
to U.S. western white wheat, which Japan has halted shipments
since a genetically modified version of the variety was
discovered growing in Oregon in May. 

 (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.