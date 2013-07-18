FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan buys 112,176 tonnes of food wheat via tender
July 18, 2013 / 8:52 AM / 4 years ago

Japan buys 112,176 tonnes of food wheat via tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought 112,176 tonnes of food wheat from the United States and
other suppliers in a regular tender, a bureau official said on
Thursday.
    Japan, the world's sixth-biggest importer of wheat, keeps a
tight grip on imports of the country's second most important
staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for food
via tenders typically issued three times a month.
    Details of the tender result are as follows:
    COUNTRY           TYPE                     QUANTITY
    U.S.              Hard Red Winter          23,392 tonnes
                      
                      Dark Northern Spring     25,579 tonnes
                      (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
    Canada            Western Red Spring       36,420 tonnes
                  (protein minimum 12.5 pct)
    
    Australia         Standard White           26,785 tonnes
                      
    * Shipment Requirements: Loading by Sept. 20 for the U.S.
Hard Red Winter and Canadian grades. Loading by Sept. 30 for
Australian grade. Arrival by Oct. 31 for the U.S. Northern
Spring grade.
    * Japan has halted imports of U.S. western white wheat since
a genetically modified version of the variety was discovered
growing in Oregon in May. 

 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anand Basu)

