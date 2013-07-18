Japan buys 112,176 tonnes of food wheat via tender

TOKYO, July 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought 112,176 tonnes of food wheat from the United States and other suppliers in a regular tender, a bureau official said on Thursday. Japan, the world's sixth-biggest importer of wheat, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for food via tenders typically issued three times a month. Details of the tender result are as follows: COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Hard Red Winter 23,392 tonnes Dark Northern Spring 25,579 tonnes (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Canada Western Red Spring 36,420 tonnes (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Australia Standard White 26,785 tonnes * Shipment Requirements: Loading by Sept. 20 for the U.S. Hard Red Winter and Canadian grades. Loading by Sept. 30 for Australian grade. Arrival by Oct. 31 for the U.S. Northern Spring grade. * Japan has halted imports of U.S. western white wheat since a genetically modified version of the variety was discovered growing in Oregon in May. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anand Basu)