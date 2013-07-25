FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan buys 107,371 tonnes of food wheat via tender
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 25, 2013 / 8:31 AM / 4 years ago

Japan buys 107,371 tonnes of food wheat via tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought 107,371 tonnes of food wheat from the United States,
Canada and Australia via a regular tender, a bureau official
said on Thursday.
    Japan, the world's sixth-biggest importer of wheat, keeps a
tight grip on imports of the country's second most important
staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for food
via tenders typically issued three times a month.
    
    Details of the tender result are as follows:
    COUNTRY           TYPE                     QUANTITY
    U.S.              Hard Red Winter          28,535 tonnes
                      
                      Dark Northern Spring     32,760 tonnes
                      (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
    Canada            Western Red Spring       22,549 tonnes
                  (protein minimum 12.5 pct)
    
    Australia         Standard White           23,527 tonnes
                      
    * Shipment Requirements: Arrival by Oct. 31 for the U.S.
Hard Red Winter and Canadian grade. Loading between Aug. 21 and
Sept. 20 for the U.S. Northern Spring. Loading between Sept.
1-30 for Australian grade.
    * Japan has halted imports of U.S. western white wheat since
an unapproved genetically modified version of the variety was
discovered growing in Oregon in late May. 

 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

