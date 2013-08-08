Japan buys 175,277 tonnes food wheat via weekly tender

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought a total of 175,277 tonnes of food wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a weekly tender that closed on Thursday. In Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, the ministry keeps a tight grip on imports of the second most important grain after rice to protect consumers from price volatility and to maintain local production, which accounts for about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand. It buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat for milling use annually. The ministry will skip the weekly tender next week due to Japan's traditional "obon" summer holidays and resume the tender the following week, a ministry official said. Details of this week's tender result are as follows: COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Western White* 29,372 tonnes Hard Red Winter* 30,370 tonnes Dark Northern Spring** 23,320 tonnes (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Canada Western Red Spring** 21,700 tonnes (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Western Red Spring* 39,159 tonnes (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Australia Standard White*** 31,356 tonnes Shipment Requirements: *Loading between Sept. 21 and Oct. 20. **Arrival by No. 30 ***Loading between Oct. 1 and Oct. 31 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and James Topham; Editing by Supriya Kurane)