Japan buys 175,277 tonnes food wheat via weekly tender
August 8, 2013 / 9:17 AM / in 4 years

Japan buys 175,277 tonnes food wheat via weekly tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought a total of 175,277 tonnes of food wheat from the United
States, Canada and Australia in a weekly tender that closed on
Thursday.
    In Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, the
ministry keeps a tight grip on imports of the second most
important grain after rice to protect consumers from price
volatility and to maintain local production, which accounts for
about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand.
    It buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat for milling
use annually.
    The ministry will skip the weekly tender next week due to
Japan's traditional "obon" summer holidays and resume the tender
the following week, a ministry official said.
    
    Details of this week's tender result are as follows:
    COUNTRY        TYPE                QUANTITY
    U.S.            Western White*             29,372 tonnes
                    Hard Red Winter*           30,370 tonnes
                    Dark Northern Spring**       23,320 tonnes
                      (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
    Canada          Western Red Spring**          21,700 tonnes
                      (protein minimum 12.5 pct)
                    Western Red Spring*        39,159 tonnes
                      (protein minimum 12.5 pct)
    Australia       Standard White***            31,356 tonnes
    Shipment Requirements: 
    *Loading between Sept. 21 and Oct. 20.
    **Arrival by No. 30
    ***Loading between Oct. 1 and Oct. 31 

 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and James Topham; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)

