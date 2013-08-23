FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan buys 153,090 tonnes food wheat via tender
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 23, 2013 / 1:11 AM / in 4 years

Japan buys 153,090 tonnes food wheat via tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought a total of 153,090 tonnes of food wheat from the United
States and Canada in a regular tender that closed late on
Thursday.
    Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a
tight grip on imports of the country's second most important
staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling
via tenders typically issued three times a month.
    
    Details are as follows (in tonnes):
    COUNTRY           TYPE                         QUANTITY
    U.S.              Western White               34,185**
                      Hard Red Winter                27,387*
                      (semi-hard)
                  Hard Red Winter                34,420**
                      (semi-hard)
                      Dark Northern Spring        33,063**   
                      (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
    Canada            Western Red Spring             24,035*
                      (protein minimum 12.5 pct)
    
    Shipments:     * Arrival by Nov 30 
                ** Loading between Sept 21 and Oct 20
     
    Source: Ministry of Agriculture 

 (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

