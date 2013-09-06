FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan buys 116,350 tonnes food wheat via tender
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 6, 2013 / 1:10 AM / in 4 years

Japan buys 116,350 tonnes food wheat via tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought a total of 116,350 tonnes of food wheat from the United
States and Canada in a regular tender that closed on Thursday, a
ministry official said.
    Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a
tight grip on imports of the country's second most important
staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling
via tenders typically issued three times a month.
    
    Details are as follows (in tonnes):
    COUNTRY           TYPE                         QUANTITY
    U.S.              Western White               20,286*
                      Hard Red Winter                22,513**
                      (semi-hard)
                  Dark Northern Spring        25,124*   
                      (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
    Canada            Western Red Spring             22,327*
                      (protein minimum 12.5 pct)
    Canada            Western Red Spring             26,100*
                      (protein minimum 12.5 pct)    
    
    Shipments:     * Arrival by Dec. 31
                ** Loading between Oct. 21 and Nov. 20
     
    Source: Ministry of Agriculture 

 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

