Japan buys 118,456 tonnes food wheat via tender
October 3, 2013

Japan buys 118,456 tonnes food wheat via tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought a total of 118,456 tonnes of food quality wheat from the
United States and Canada in a regular tender that closed late on
Thursday.
    Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a
tight grip on imports of the country's second most important
staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling
via tenders typically issued three times a month.
    
    Details are as follows (in tonnes):
    COUNTRY           TYPE                         QUANTITY
    U.S.              Western White*                24,725
                      Hard Red Winter*              18,130
                      Dark Northern Spring*          29,649
                      (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
    Canada            Western Red Spring**            24,802
                      (protein minimum 12.5 pct)
                  Western Red Spring**          21,150
                      (protein minimum 12.5 pct)      
    
    Shipments: *Loading between Nov 21 and Dec 20. **Arrival by
Jan 31.
    Source: Ministry of Agriculture 

 Reporting by James Topham and Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs
Gibbs)

