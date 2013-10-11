FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan buys 101,892 tonnes food wheat via tender
October 11, 2013 / 7:07 AM / 4 years ago

Japan buys 101,892 tonnes food wheat via tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought a total of 101,892 tonnes of food quality wheat from the
United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that
closed late on Thursday.
    Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a
tight grip on imports of the country's second-most important
staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling
via tenders typically issued three times a month.
    
    Details are as follows (in tonnes):
    COUNTRY           TYPE                         QUANTITY
    U.S.              Western White                 7,500
                      Hard Red Winter(semi-hard)          9,830
                      Dark Northern Spring          21,609
                      (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
    Canada            Western Red Spring            31,223
                      (protein minimum 12.5 pct)    
    Australia         Standard White(West Australia)    31,730
    Shipments: *Loading between Nov. 21 and Dec. 31. 
               **Arrival by Jan. 31, 2014. 
     
    Source: Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries 

 (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

