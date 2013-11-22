FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan buys 133,480 tonnes food wheat via tender
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 22, 2013 / 7:36 AM / 4 years ago

Japan buys 133,480 tonnes food wheat via tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought a total of 133,480 tonnes of food quality wheat from the
United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that
closed late on Thursday.
    Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a
tight grip on imports of the country's second most important
staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling
via tenders typically issued three times a month.
    
    Details are as follows (in tonnes):
    COUNTRY           TYPE                         QUANTITY
    U.S.              Western White                13,050*
                      Hard Red Winter              10,240**
                      Dark Northern Spring          28,266*
                      (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
    Canada            Western Red Spring            24,960*
                      (protein minimum 12.5 pct)
                  Western Red Spring            28,830*
                      (protein minimum 12.5 pct)
    Australia         Standard White                28,134***
    Shipments: *Arrival by Feb. 28; **Loading between Dec. 21
and Jan. 20; ***Loading between Jan. 1 and Jan. 31
     
    Source: Ministry of Agriculture 

 (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.