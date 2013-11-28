FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan buys 132,548 tonnes food wheat via tender
November 28, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

Japan buys 132,548 tonnes food wheat via tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought a total of 132,548 tonnes of food quality wheat from the
United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that
closed late on Wednesday.
    Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a
tight grip on imports of the country's second most important
staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling
via tenders typically issued three times a month.
    The tender was held on Wednesday, instead of its typical
Thursday, due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States,
a farm ministry official said.
    
    Details are as follows (in tonnes):
    COUNTRY           TYPE                         QUANTITY
    U.S.              Western White                31,130**
                      Hard Red Winter              21,706*
                      Dark Northern Spring          23,394*
                      (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
    Canada            Western Red Spring            24,763*
                      (protein minimum 12.5 pct)
    Australia         Standard White                31,555***
    Shipments: * Arrival by Feb 28; **Loading between Dec 21 and
Jan 20; ***Loading between Jan 1 and Jan 31
     
    Source: Ministry of Agriculture

 (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

