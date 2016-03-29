UPDATE 1-Japan's Asakawa says yen volatility a concern, not exchange rate

(Adds details)

PARIS, March 29 (Reuters) - Volatility in the yen is more of a concern to Japan than the currency’s exchange rate, top Japanese currency diplomat Masatsugu Asakawa said on Tuesday.

The yen rose against the dollar in early February in a movement that Asakawa told journalists was “a bit too abrupt, too sharp and too rapid”.

Asked whether the government should intervene to curb the rise, he said: “The level doesn’t matter, (but) volatility does matter for us.”

“We do care about speed, upwards or downwards it doesn’t matter. But if the speed is too rapid we have to be careful because it may have adverse implications,” he added.

That sharp move in the yen was one of the reason’s that finance ministers from the Group of 20 economic powers voiced concern about “disorderly movements in exchange rates” in the communique from their last meeting on Feb. 26-27 in Shanghai.

The yen is near its strongest in more than a year, dimming the prospects for exporters and an unhelpful development in Japan’s fight to revive inflation.

But the rare statement about excessive exchange rate swings also targeted China after financial volatility there at the start of the year, Asakawa said.

Asakawa said that if China’s foreign exchange reserves kept falling at the rate seen at the start of the year they could potentially run out in two and a half years, which was not sustainable without action.

“Under exceptional circumstances, some kind of macroprudential measures or in other words some sort of capital flow management controls may be needed for China and some emerging economies,” Asakawa said.

However, he was critical of the Chinese authorities’ failure to communicate promptly and clearly with financial markets about measures that it has taken in the past year in the face of market volatility. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan, Michel Rose and Raissa Kasolowsky)