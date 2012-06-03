Japan finmin declines comment on foreign exchange

TOKYO, June 4 (Reuters) - Japan’s Finance Minister Jun Azumi declined to comment on foreign exchange rates to reporters on Monday.

Japan on Friday stepped up warnings that it could intervene in the foreign exchange market if excessive yen rises continue, with the country’s top currency diplomat threatening action even if U.S. and European partners were not on board.

The dollar was trading at 78.15 yen in early Monday trade in Asia after hitting as low as 77.65 on Friday according to Reuters data, the weakest since mid-February.