a year ago
Dollar falls more than 1 percent on the day against yen
July 26, 2016 / 2:20 AM / a year ago

Dollar falls more than 1 percent on the day against yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - The dollar fell more than 1 percent against the yen on Tuesday, on investors' growing expectations that the Japanese government's stimulus steps will fall short of initial hopes.

The dollar was down 1 percent at 104.71 yen after dropping as low as 104.625 yen earlier on the EBS trading platform, its lowest since July 14.

The Japanese government is also putting together a massive spending package worth about 20 trillion yen ($189 billion), government sources told Reuters last week, though actual public spending will be far less than the headline number suggests.

Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
