MoF's Nakao says Japan could take 'very decisive' FX action
#Market News
August 29, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

MoF's Nakao says Japan could take 'very decisive' FX action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Japan could intervene decisively in the foreign exchange market to counter the effect of a strong yen, the country’s top currency official said on Wednesday

“Exports have been influenced by supply chain changes and problems in Europe, some advanced economies and also in China. And we are also suffering from a very appreciated yen,” Takehiko Nakao, Japan’s Vice Finance Minister for international affairs, said in a speech at an event in London hosted by the OMFIF think tank.

“If needed we will take very decisive action in the market, that is our stance.”

Japanese authorities have stayed out of the currency market since their last intervention in November. But they have resumed issuing verbal threats recently on concerns that a stronger yen could derail the export-dependent economy’s recovery from last year’s earthquake and tsunami.

