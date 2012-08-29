UPDATE 2-Japan ready for 'decisive' yen action -money chief

* Minister Nakao says Japan suffering due to strong yen

* Says better if currency interventions coordinated

* Urges ECB to make good on bond-buying pledge

By Marc Jones

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Japan may intervene “decisively” to combat a strong yen, which is weighing on the country’s weakening economy, its top currency official said on Wednesday.

Tokyo last intervened in the currency market in November. But officials have recently dropped hints of further action on concerns that a stronger yen could derail the export-dependent economy’s recovery from last year’s earthquake and tsunami.

“Exports have been influenced by supply chain changes and problems in Europe, some advanced economies and also in China,” Takehiko Nakao, vice finance minister for international affairs, said in a speech in London.

“And we are also suffering from a very appreciated yen... If needed we will take very decisive action in the market, that is our stance.”

Nakao also urged the European Central Bank to make good on a pledge to buy stressed European sovereign debt.

Tokyo spent a record 8 trillion yen ($102 billion) in unilateral intervention in the currency market on Oct. 31, 2011 when the dollar hit a record low of 75.31 yen, and another 1 trillion yen in November on undeclared forays.

The yen had risen almost a third since 2007, gains that were proving particularly painful in the current economic environment, Nakao said.

The dollar, which has lost around 7.5 percent against the yen in the last five months, rose steadily after Nakao’s comments to 78.6 yen having stood at 78.48 before he spoke.

Nakao said it was always preferential if intervention was done in coordination with other major powers but noted the country’s recent decision to go it alone, a move he said had been criticised by its G7 partners.

Japan’s economic growth rate slowed to 0.3 percent in April-June as Europe’s debt crisis weighed on global demand, and economists have been trimming their forecasts for the second half of the year.

Underlining doubt over prospects for Japan’s recovery, July trade data showed the sharpest drop in exports since January, in line with trends in other export-driven Asian economies .

DRAGHI URGED

Nakao said he hoped to see policy action from the European Central Bank, which is in the process of drawing up plans to shore up euro zone debt markets.

“I hope that the ECB does what Mr (Mario) Draghi has promised,” he said, adding he had met with senior ECB policymakers this week, including Jens Weidmann, the anti-bond buying head of Germany’s Bundesbank.

Draghi, the ECB president, promised last month to do “whatever it takes” to protect the euro, and the bank is expected to lay out details of its bond buying plans on Thursday.

Draghi reiterated the message on Wednesday saying the ECB may have to employ “exceptional measures.” Markets widely expect the ECB’s new strategy to include heavy purchases of Spanish and Italian government bonds in exchange for those countries signing up for rehabilitation programmes.

Nakao praised the UK’s attempts to get its finances in order rather than just spit out stimulus-based growth plans and said that Japan was also likely to opt for additional tax rises or spending cuts.

“It is a matter of common sense. If the government pays more money for pensions and medical care you should ask people to pay for it,” he said.

“We need more tax measures in coming years to help government finances, but the recent move to raise consumption tax to 8 percent (from 5 percent) is an important first step.”