FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Dollar/yen trims gains after MOF denies report of 50-year debt issuance
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asian Currency News
July 27, 2016 / 4:02 AM / a year ago

Dollar/yen trims gains after MOF denies report of 50-year debt issuance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - The dollar trimmed some of its large gains made against the yen after Japan's finance ministry denied a report that it was mulling the launch of 50-year government bonds.

The dollar was up 1.1 percent at 105.83 yen after going as high as 106.54 on reports that Japan was considering issuing 50-year bonds and would announce a 27 trillion yen ($255.08 billion) fiscal package.

"It's not true we are considering issuing 50-year bonds," the ministry's department overseeing debt issuance told Reuters on Wednesday.

The longest debt maturities Japan currently issues are 40-year bonds.

$1 = 105.8500 yen Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.