9 months ago
Dollar pares losses against yen after BOJ's special operations
#Market News
November 17, 2016 / 1:31 AM / 9 months ago

Dollar pares losses against yen after BOJ's special operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The dollar pared losses against the yen on Thursday, briefly turning positive on the day, after the Bank of Japan announced special buying operations for Japanese government bonds.

The dollar was last down 0.2 percent against the yen at 108.87, versus a session high of 109.30 yen.

JGB yields have risen to multi-month highs in recent sessions, tracking upward moves in U.S. Treasury notes, on expectations the administration of President-elect Donald Trump will embark on inflation-fueling policies.

Under its current monetary policy framework of JGB yield curve control, the BOJ has said it will guide the benchmark 10-year yield to around zero percent. The 10-year yield turned positive on Tuesday. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

