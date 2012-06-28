FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's May zinc exports up 68 pct yr/yr
#Basic Materials
June 28, 2012 / 9:11 AM / in 5 years

Japan's May zinc exports up 68 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - Japan's May zinc exports to Asia rose 68 percent
from a year earlier as smelters resumed work following earthquake-related
closures last year.    
    Taiwan is the biggest buyer of refined zinc from Japan last month, totalling
2,120 tonnes and up 11 percent from a year earlier, customs-cleared trade data
showed on Thursday. Among other importers are Indonesia, up 44 percent at 1,941
tonnes, and China, up 69 percent at 1,170 tonnes.
    Zinc is mainly used as an anti-corrosive coating in galvanised steel 
production and in plating.      
    Japan's zinc smelters lost nearly 70 percent of their output capacity after 
the quake in March 2011 damaged facilities.    
    Following is a breakdown of exports (in tonnes):  
  Type     May 2012 Apr 2012  May 2011  Jan-May 2012  Jan-May 2011 
  SHG       5,763    4,606    2,305       42,500       11,663 
  PW        4,171    4,481    3,600       22,362       21,837 
  TOTAL     9,934    9,087    5,905       64,862       33,500  
  
 NOTE: Figures for Prime Western include high-grade zinc. SHG is short for
special high grade.  

 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Anand Basu)

