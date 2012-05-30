FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's April zinc exports up 80 pct on year
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 30, 2012 / 10:51 AM / in 5 years

Japan's April zinc exports up 80 pct on year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 30 (Reuters) - Japan's April zinc exports to Asia surged 80
percent on a year-on-year basis as smelters resumed work following
earthquake-related closures last year.  	
    Exports of refined zinc to China nearly quadrupled to 1,149 tonnes from 276
tonnes a year ago, customs-cleared data showed on Thursday.   	
    Zinc is mainly used as an anti-corrosive coating in galvanised steel
production and in plating.    	
    Japan's zinc smelters lost nearly 70 percent of their output capacity after
the quake in March 2011 damaged facilities.  	
    Following is a breakdown of exports (in tonnes):	
 Type     Apr 2012  Mar 12   Apr 2011  Jan-Apr 12  Jan-Apr 11
  SHG        4,606   15,855     1,069      36,738        9,358
  PW         4,481    4,395     3,978      18,191       18,238
  TOTAL     9,087   20,250     5,047      54,929       27,596 
  NOTE: Figures for Prime Western include high-grade zinc. SHG is short for
special high grade.	
	
 (Reporting by Yuko Inoue, editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.