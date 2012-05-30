Japan's April zinc exports up 80 pct on year

TOKYO, May 30 (Reuters) - Japan's April zinc exports to Asia surged 80 percent on a year-on-year basis as smelters resumed work following earthquake-related closures last year. Exports of refined zinc to China nearly quadrupled to 1,149 tonnes from 276 tonnes a year ago, customs-cleared data showed on Thursday. Zinc is mainly used as an anti-corrosive coating in galvanised steel production and in plating. Japan's zinc smelters lost nearly 70 percent of their output capacity after the quake in March 2011 damaged facilities. Following is a breakdown of exports (in tonnes): Type Apr 2012 Mar 12 Apr 2011 Jan-Apr 12 Jan-Apr 11 SHG 4,606 15,855 1,069 36,738 9,358 PW 4,481 4,395 3,978 18,191 18,238 TOTAL 9,087 20,250 5,047 54,929 27,596 NOTE: Figures for Prime Western include high-grade zinc. SHG is short for special high grade. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue, editing by Jane Baird)