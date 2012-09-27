FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Japan's Aug zinc exports up 19 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Following is a table of Japan's customs-cleared
exports of zinc for August released by the Ministry of Finance on Thursday. 
    The figures are a total of special high grade (SHG) and prime western grade (PW)
zinc. 
    Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official
conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in tonnes.  
 Country              Aug           Yr/Yr    Aug        YTD                 Yr/Yr
 list          KG                 %          $/KG       KG                  %
 China                 1,429,519       54.2      $1.92         20,445,559        254.0
 Taiwan                2,351,133       28.0      $1.86         18,868,520         39.1
 Vietnam                 800,637      -11.4      $1.84          5,647,163         18.7
 Thailand                414,374      -53.9      $1.90          3,817,557         -0.8
 Singapore               217,652      -40.5      $1.84          1,694,259        363.4
 Malaysia                181,710       50.2      $1.86          8,729,476        673.4
 Philippines             518,741       61.3      $1.91          5,277,656         55.6
 Indonesia             1,980,367       25.7      $1.84         15,995,229         35.9
 Cambodia                 79,057                 $1.86            476,949        -30.7
 India                         0     -100.0                       475,409        -40.1
 Pakistan                 79,828      -50.1      $1.79            936,585         -2.1
 Bangladesh              899,609      125.0      $1.89          6,547,382        162.3
 Nigeria                 201,188                 $1.88          3,203,539       1498.6
 Kenya                   179,785        0.1      $1.92          1,700,114         -8.6
 Total                 9,333,600       19.0      $1.87         93,815,397         77.9
 
 (Reporting by Yuko Inoue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
