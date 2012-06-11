JAL Europe-bound cargo volume from Asia sluggish -chairman

BEIJING, June 11 (Reuters) - Japan Airlines’s (JAL) Europe-bound cargo volume from Japan and the rest of Asia is down about 5 percent from a year ago, extending a sluggish trend that began in April, Chairman Masaru Onishi said on Monday.

Onishi said the sluggish trend is a reflection of Europe’s economic crisis.

Despite European economic woes, however, he said the number of Europe-bound premium or business travel passengers from Asia, especially from Japan, is growing “rather strongly,” showing good single-digit growth. He did not elaborate. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Ken Wills)