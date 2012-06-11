FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JAL Europe-bound cargo volume from Asia sluggish -chairman
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 11, 2012 / 2:11 AM / 5 years ago

JAL Europe-bound cargo volume from Asia sluggish -chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 11 (Reuters) - Japan Airlines’s (JAL) Europe-bound cargo volume from Japan and the rest of Asia is down about 5 percent from a year ago, extending a sluggish trend that began in April, Chairman Masaru Onishi said on Monday.

Onishi said the sluggish trend is a reflection of Europe’s economic crisis.

Despite European economic woes, however, he said the number of Europe-bound premium or business travel passengers from Asia, especially from Japan, is growing “rather strongly,” showing good single-digit growth. He did not elaborate. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.