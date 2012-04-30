FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Airlines plans to list by March 2013-India head
April 30, 2012 / 8:15 AM / 5 years ago

Japan Airlines plans to list by March 2013-India head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 30 (Reuters) - Japan Airlines (JAL) plans to list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by next March, the head of the company’s India unit said on Monday.

“We came out of government control last year. We are trying our best to relist within this fiscal year, that is by March next year,” Yasushi Isomura said, without providing any other details.

JAL is planning to tap Australia’s Qantas, British Airways owner IAG and other members of the Oneworld alliance as possible investors in its initial public offering, sources told Reuters last month. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

