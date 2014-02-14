FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED- Japan Display gets approval for up to $4 bln Tokyo listing
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
February 14, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED- Japan Display gets approval for up to $4 bln Tokyo listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects planned listing date to March 19, not March 10, in paragraph 5)

TOKYO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Japan Display Inc, the world’s biggest maker of screens for tablets and smartphones, gained approval for a Tokyo listing next month in an offering expected to be worth up to 409 billion yen ($4 billion).

The deal will enable the government-backed fund that engineered its turnaround to recoup some of its investment. Japan Display said existing shareholders will sell 213.9 million shares.

The screen maker, a supplier to Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, is also issuing 140 million new shares to raise funds for plant and equipment, hoping to raise some 154 billion yen ($1.51 billion).

There will also be an overallotment of up to 18 million shares.

It set a tentative IPO price of 1,100 yen. It plans to list on March 19.

The company was formed in 2012 from the display units of Hitachi Ltd, Sony Corp and Toshiba Corp . ($1 = 102.1650 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.