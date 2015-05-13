FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Display expects to swing to profit in current quarter
May 13, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

Japan Display expects to swing to profit in current quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 13 (Reuters) - Smartphone display maker Japan Display said it expects to swing to an operating profit in the current quarter on stronger orders from Chinese handset makers, in contrast with struggling rival Sharp Corp which is seeking a bailout from its banks.

Japan Display, which supplies screens for Apple’s iPhone and other smartphones, said it expects a profit of 2 billion yen ($16.7 million) for the April-June quarter compared with a loss of 12.7 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

For the year that ended in March, its operating profit fell to 5.1 billion yen from 27.6 billion yen a year earlier as it was plagued by intense competition from Asian rivals. That was in line with market expectations, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 17 analysts. ($1 = 119.8700 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Anand Basu)


