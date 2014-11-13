FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Display cuts full-year outlook again
November 13, 2014 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

Japan Display cuts full-year outlook again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Smartphone panel maker Japan Display Inc lowered its full-year outlook for the second time in less than a month due to weak demand from Chinese handset makers.

Japan Display on Thursday forecast a full-year net loss of 12 billion yen ($104 mln), slightly worse than its outlook in October when it slashed its previous 26.8 billion yen profit forecast to a loss of 10 billion yen.

For its fiscal second quarter, the company reported an 11 billion yen net loss, compared with a 2 billion yen net profit a year earlier.

1 US dollar = 115.7300 Japanese yen Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

