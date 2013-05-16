FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mitsui, others to buy 33 pct in Sempra's Louisiana LNG project - Nikkei
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2013 / 7:30 PM / in 4 years

Mitsui, others to buy 33 pct in Sempra's Louisiana LNG project - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Mitsui & Co Ltd, Mitsubishi Corp and Nippon Yusen KK will reach an agreement with U.S. energy company Sempra Energy for an about 33 percent interest in a liquefied natural gas project in the state of Louisiana, the Nikkei business daily reported.

The Japanese companies along with French firm GDF Suez SA will invest in Cameron LNG - a Sempra unit that now operates an LNG terminal in Hackberry, Louisiana - to build a processing facility to cool locally produced natural gas into liquid, the newspaper said.

The companies expect the facility to have a capacity of 12 million tons per year by 2017, the Nikkei said.

The total project cost is expected to be about $10 billion, and the Japanese firms’ capital outlays will reach about 100 billion yen (about $980 million), the daily said.

Mitsui and Mitsubishi plan to sell the LNG to power and gas suppliers in Japan and elsewhere in Asia, the Japanese newspaper said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.