UPDATE 1-Japan Post wants to decide IPO timing by December-end -CEO

* To also announce financial units IPOs

* Government aims to raise up to $37 bln postal sale -bankers

* Part of proceeds to be spent on tsunami-hit regions (Adds CEO comments, context)

TOKYO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The chief executive of state-owned Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd IPO-JAPP.T on Wednesday said the company wants to decide the timing of its initial public offering (IPO) by the end of December.

Japan Post has said it wants to list its shares sometime next year. Earlier this month, the government selected Nomura Securities and 10 other underwriters for the IPO.

Taizo Nishimuro, president and CEO of the postal service, said at a news conference he would like to announce the IPO in December, including the timing of the listing.

“Even if it is not possible, I think we can by the end of January,” Nishimuro said.

The IPO will be the first leg of the government’s plan to sell up to two-thirds of Japan Post’s shares. Bankers have said the government eventually hopes to raise 2 trillion to 4 trillion yen ($18.7 billion to $37.4 billion) from the sale.

Part of the proceeds will fund reconstruction of areas devastated by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The biggest uncertainty surrounding the IPO is whether and when Japan Post’s two financial arms, a bank and an insurer, will be listed along with the holding company.

At the news conference, Nishimuro said the IPO scheme to be announced as early as December will include the timing of IPOs of those two units.