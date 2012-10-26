FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan to prepare IPO for Japan Post, aims to list in 3 yrs
#Market News
October 26, 2012 / 2:15 AM / 5 years ago

Japan to prepare IPO for Japan Post, aims to list in 3 yrs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Japan will start preparing an initial public offering of its biggest savings institution, Japan Post Holdings Co, and wants to list the state-owned institution within three years, postal minister Mikio Shimoji told a briefing on Friday.

The government has drafted a plan to sell shares of Japan Post, which also runs the country’s postal service and a large insurance arm, in a move that would enable it to raise up to 7 trillion yen ($87 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported.

