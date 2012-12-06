FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Tobacco applies to sell anti-HIV tablet in Japan
#Healthcare
December 6, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

Japan Tobacco applies to sell anti-HIV tablet in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Japan Tobacco Inc said on Thursday it has applied to sell an anti-HIV drug treatment in Japan.

If approved by the Health Ministry, it would be the only once-daily single-tablet regimen for HIV infection in Japan, it said.

The drug contains JT’s compound elvitegravir, which is used in Gilead Sciences Inc’s Stribild regimen, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in August 2012.

JT licensed elvitegravir to Gilead in 2005, giving Gilead exclusive rights to develop and commercialise the drug worldwide outside Japan. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
