FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-TABLE-Japan Tobacco 9-MTH group result (IFRS)
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
January 30, 2014 / 8:21 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Japan Tobacco 9-MTH group result (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects percentage for sales forecast to +12.7 pct, adds percentage for
year-ago net profit)
    Jan 30 (Reuters) - Japan Tobacco Inc 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
                   9 months ended      9 months ended             Year to       
                  Dec 31, 2013        Dec 31, 2012           Mar 31, 2014       
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO                COMPANY         
                     RESULTS             RESULT                FORECAST         
  Sales             1.78 trln           1.61 trln              2.39 trln        
                   (+10.7 pct)         (+4.0 pct)             (+12.7 pct) 
  Operating          514.43              411.58                 638.00          
                   (+25.0 pct)         (+13.2 pct)            (+19.9 pct)       
  Pretax             504.48              391.90                 624.00          
                   (+28.7 pct)         (+11.4 pct)            (+22.5 pct)       
  Net                359.29              263.70                 423.00          
                   (+36.3 pct)         (+13.7 pct)            (+23.1 pct)       
  EPS Basic        197.68 yen          138.47 yen             232.74 yen        
  EPS Diluted      197.57 yen          138.41 yen                               
  Ann Div                               68.00 yen              92.00 yen        
  -Q2 Div           46.00 yen           30.00 yen                               
  -Q4 Div                               38.00 yen              46.00 yen        


NOTE - Japan Tobacco Inc was formerly Japan Monopoly Corp and privatised in 1985
with tobacco production and sales as core business.
    
(Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).)
    
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the
first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new
corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a
quarterly basis.
    
Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. For
latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2914.TK1.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.