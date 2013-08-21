FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan to propose 15 pct cut in Pacific bluefin tuna fishing
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 21, 2013 / 6:46 PM / in 4 years

Japan to propose 15 pct cut in Pacific bluefin tuna fishing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Japan plans to propose a 15 percent reduction in the catch of immature Pacific bluefin tuna in 2014 to arrest the depletion in the natural stock of the fish, the Nikkei reported.

The proposal will be for fish up to three years old and will be made in September in Fukuoka at a meeting of the Northern Committee, part of the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission, the business daily said.

The committee has more than 20 members, including Japan, the United States, South Korea and Taiwan, the newspaper said.

The International Scientific Committee for Tuna and Tuna-like Species in the North Pacific Ocean (ISC) had said in a report in July that natural stock of bluefin tuna in the North Pacific was at an all-time low, according to the Nikkei.

The United States has urged a 25 percent cut, the newspaper said. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.