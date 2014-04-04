CORRECTED-Australian aged carer Japara plans $416 million IPO -prospectus

(Corrects the body to which the prospectus was filed in the second paragraph)

SYDNEY, April 4 (Reuters) - Australian aged care services provider Japara Healthcare plans to raise up to A$450.4 million ($415.79 million) in what would be the country’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) of the year so far.

Lead manager Macquarie Group Ltd filed a prospectus for Japara’s IPO with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission late on Friday, just a short time after three mid-sized companies aborted IPOs.