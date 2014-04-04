FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Australian aged carer Japara plans $416 million IPO -prospectus
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
April 4, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Australian aged carer Japara plans $416 million IPO -prospectus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects the body to which the prospectus was filed in the second paragraph)

SYDNEY, April 4 (Reuters) - Australian aged care services provider Japara Healthcare plans to raise up to A$450.4 million ($415.79 million) in what would be the country’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) of the year so far.

Lead manager Macquarie Group Ltd filed a prospectus for Japara’s IPO with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission late on Friday, just a short time after three mid-sized companies aborted IPOs.

$1 = 1.0832 Australian Dollars Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.